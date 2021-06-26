What's new at the Q? Arkansas musicians set to entertain

Still on the Hill, a folk music duo from Arkansas, will present “Toucan Jam” virtually at the “Q” June 28-July 2. Rousing renditions of timeless old mountain songs are combined with their own original music that celebrates Ozark history and it’s many unsung heroes. In addition to their music, they will demonstrate some of the handmade folk instruments made by Ozark builders they have collected over the years. To find this program, go to eols.org and click on EOLS YouTube.
Our adult exercise class began meeting again last week. They meet Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10 a.m. The focus of this exercise class is building strength, flexibility and balance. If you are looking for gentle ways to improve your overall fitness, this is the class for you.
We’ve recently received some new picture books. One of my favorites is, “Something’s Wrong! A Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear” by Jory John. When Jeff the Bear leaves his house one morning, he feels like he’s forgetting something or something’s wrong! He feels uncomfortable when he meets other animals. Finally, he decides to visit his friend, Anders the Hare. He knows Anders will tell him the truth and help him figure out his problem. Anders not only tells him the truth, he stands up for Jeff when the other animals start to make fun of him.
The summer reading program is sponsored in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Oklahoma Department of Libraries, and Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Don’t forget, Thursday is the last day to enter our virtual Pet Show!
See you soon, at the "Q!"
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
