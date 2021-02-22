What's New at the Q? Books about Black History Month on display

Books that focus on Black History or African American characters are on display for people to check out at the “Q” this month.
The following books are written for elementary age children, but contain interesting information for any age.
“Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History” by Vashti Harrison is a compilation of over 40 African American women who made a significant contribution to American history and culture. From familiar names such as Harriet Tubman, a former slave who used her freedom to return to the south to help other slaves escape, to Alice Ball, “the first woman and African American to graduate with a master’s degree from the University of Hawaii.” Alice was eventually credited with developing the leading treatment for leprosy.
Another important woman in Black History, Marcelite Harris, graduated college with a degree in speech and drama. Instead of pursuing a career on Broadway, she joined the Air Force to become the first the first woman aircraft maintenance officer.
Eventually she was promoted to major general and became the highest-ranking woman in the Air Force and the highest-ranking black woman in the entire Department of Defense.
“Between the Lines: How Ernie Barnes Went from the Football Field to the Art Gallery,” is the true story of Ernie Barnes.
Ernie grew up in North Carolina. From the time he was a young boy he loved to draw.
Initially his drawings were created by using sticks in the mud. As he got older, he started drawing in a notebook. His dreams of being an artist seemed unrealistic in the 1950s.
Ernie grew tall and strong during his teenage years, and while Ernie had no interest in playing football, his high school coach had other ideas. Ernie’s skills on the football field led him to play college football from where he was drafted to play for the Baltimore Colts.
While in training camp, he painted his first sports picture and called it, “The Bench.” After football, Ernie became an artist for the American Football League and eventually his paintings were sold to museums around the country.
If you think children’s books are only for children, remember James Holzhauer, record-setting Jeopardy! champion “credits children’s books for his vast knowledge” in a School Library Journal article on May16, 2019.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
