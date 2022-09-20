Ahoy, Mateys! In case you missed it, yesterday was “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” a day to brush up on your pirate speak. Talk Like a Pirate Day began as a joke between two friends speaking like pirates as they played racquetball in 1995. They chose Sept. 19 to be the date for the holiday. In 2002, they contacted columnist, Dave Barry, to request that he be the official spokesman for the holiday. He agreed, and this year we celebrated 20 years of pirate humor and activities. (https://nationaltoday.com) While we celebrate many fun holidays and occasions, we also highlight and focus on important holidays.
Today is “National Voter Registration Day,” an annual event held since 2012 to encourage voter registration. You can find information about registering to vote in Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal (OVP) OVP (oklahoma.gov). On the OVP, the registration form can be filled out online or it can be downloaded to be filled out; however, it must be mailed or taken into an election board. The “Q” is participating in the day by providing election information, registration forms or a computer to use, and we will assist in any way possible to accomplish this important task. While today is the national day to bring attention to voter registration, the deadline to register for the November election is Oct. 14.
Ashley will have her first teen cooking club, “Saved by the Bell Pepper!” at 3:35 p.m. If you know a teen who would enjoy cooking and eating something after school, be sure to tell them about it.
This is my last time to write about the people and events happening at the “Q,” as I will be retiring at the end of the month. I appreciate all the people who gave me this opportunity and supported me over the years. The “Q” is a wonderful library and a wonderful place to be. I hope you will take advantage of all it has to offer!
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
