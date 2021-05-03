What's New at the Q? Celebrate Children's Book Week

May 3-9 is Children’s Book Week. In 2021, Children's Book Week will be celebrated this week in May and Nov. 8-14. Children’s Book Week was established in 1919. According to https://everychildareader.net/cbw/about/ “Children’s Book Week originated in the belief that children’s books and literacy are life-changers. In 1913, Franklin K. Matthiews, the librarian of the Boy Scouts of America, began touring the country to promote higher standards in children’s books. He proposed creating a Children’s Book Week, which would be supported by all interested groups: publishers, booksellers, and librarians.”
“Reading is a Superpower.” is the 2021 slogan. Bryan Collier, award-winning author and illustrator, created the poster for 2021. The “Q” and the other libraries of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) have several books written or illustrated by Collier. “City Shapes” written by Diana Murray and illustrated by Collier follows the story of a little girl (based on Collier's 4-year-old daughter) moving throughout the city where she finds shapes of all kinds.
“The 5 O’Clock Band” written by Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews is the true story of the band “Trombone Shorty” started as a child growing up in New Orleans. His goal was to be a bandleader one day. Trombone Shorty’s 5 O’Clock Band paraded around their neighborhood and learned from the legends who played before them. As an adult, he created the Trombone Shorty Foundation and The Trombone Shorty Academy, which provides music and business education and mentorship to young talented New Orleans students….while providing them with a vision for the future.
Several artists created “how to draw” sheets to celebrate Children’s Book Week, which we will have for kids to pick up this week. Stop by and pick up a few drawing sheets this week. Who knows how many budding artists we have in Fort Gibson?
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
