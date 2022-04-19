What's New at the Q? Celebrate Earth Day on Friday

Last month, we learned about tidying up our home and offices from Marie Kondo’s “Spark Joy” ® program. This week, we will learn about tidying up the earth. Earth Day is April 22, and according to National Geographic Kids, “… people celebrate Earth Day to protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation. By taking part in activities like picking up litter and planting trees, we're making our world a happier, healthier place to live.”
Learn more at: https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/celebrations/article/earth-day
Thursday, Judy will do a STEAM program on upcycling to help us celebrate Earth Day. Upcycling is finding creative ways to reuse an item. This program was provided to the “Q” by the Oklahoma Museum Network which is funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
On Saturday, April 30, Nancy Edscorn will return to present “Nancy’s Paint Palette.” This will be the first time we’ve had a painting class in person in over two years. People who attended in the past told us they loved it, because it was a great time to relax and visit with friends.
We are doing more in-person programming and we hope you will join us!
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
