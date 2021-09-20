What's new at the Q? Comic books can improve reading skills

Saturday, Sept. 25 is “Comic Book Day.” What does that have to do with the library, you say? Comic books have been around since the 1930s and are based on the comic strip, which is believed to have originated with Rudolphe Topffer (1799-1846) a Swiss schoolmaster, according to Patricia Manardi, http://www.19thc-artworldwide.org/ .
Back in the 1940s and 1950s, comic books were considered less worthy than other forms of children’s literature. Some were against comic books in the library, but other researchers determined that reading comics did not harm children. Now researchers say that reading comic books can improve literacy in both adults and children.
Researchers have listed five ways that reading comics can improve literacy: 1. Motivation. Adults and children with lower reading skills can be overwhelmed when they see a page full of words. Comics allow them to follow a story with less text. 2. Reading Comprehension. Reading comic books requires a person to read between the lines, draw interpretations, and synthesize the information. By interacting with both the text and images, the reader can easily comprehend and visualize the story. The more they do this, the easier and quicker they can build their reading comprehension skills. 3. Dialog. Comic books contain more dialog than most novels, which is especially helpful for English language learners. 4. Writing. Comics have the same elements of a story, such as setting, characters and plot, which helps a person with their writing skills. 5. Vocabulary. Comics offer a variety of words in the same way both novels and informational books do. https://www.proliteracy.org/Blogs/Article/385/5-Ways-Comic-Books-Can-Improve-Literacy-Skills
Two of the most prominent publishers of comic books are Marvel Comics and DC Comics.
The “Q” has selections of both Marvel Comics such as Iron Man, Spider-man, and the Hulk, and DC Comics has selections such as Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman. That’s not the only way a patron has access to comics from the library. Hoopla, one of our e-resources, also has a good variety of comics. I don’t usually read comic books, but I still read comic strips in my local newspaper every day. So check out a good comic book or maybe a good comic strip.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.