What's New at the Q? Databases available to help with school assignments

Homeschooling is not what many people were expecting to be doing in April. While public and private schools are working out ways for their students to finish this school year at home, the “Q” has many databases available to supplement school assignments.
Britannica School Elementary is an interactive student encyclopedia for students in elementary and middle school. It features “atlases, biographies, primary sources, games, and other homework resources.” The middle school home page features current event articles, a daily “Buzzword,” and “Can You Guess?” The elementary home page features many of the same resources written for younger children and also includes “Fundamentals for PreK-2 Students.”
Britannica also has a section for teachers/parents with suggestions for the best ways to use the database.
Learning Express provides, “tutorials, and ebooks to help students (K-12) improve basic skills in math, reading, writing, and science.” It also has practice tests to help students prepare for taking the GED, SAT, ACT and more.
Khan Academy not only has resources for families with students, they have created a daily schedule for parents and students to keep kids learning while schools are closed. The schedules are divided into age groups for pre-school through grade 12. Guides are provided for parents to help them get started.
While homeschooling may not be what parents were expecting to do this spring, the “Q” has many resources available online to help you get through this time. These resources require a library card. If you do not have a card or your card is outdated, you can reach me by email at rlee@eols.org and I will get back to you to help you with this issue.
You should know
• All branches of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System will be closed at least through April 17.
• No items will be overdue during this time.
• You do not need to worry about bringing any items back during this time.
• If you choose to return your items, please put the items in the library’s drop box.
• Library staff will not be in the libraries but will be monitoring Facebook messages.
