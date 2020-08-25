What's New at the Q? Dogs the focus of many books

As I started this article with plans to write about animals, I looked to see if and when there was a time to celebrate pets. As it happens, April is National Pet Month. So I missed the right month, but while I was thinking about this article I had just watched the newest version of “Call of the Wild” with Harrison Ford. Before I watched it I was told it had mixed reviews, so I didn’t have high expectations for the movie. I loved the movie! The star of the movie, Buck, a St. Bernard was hilarious! I laughed and laughed. It’s been awhile since I actually read the book and I know that Buck’s antics were not all realistic, but I really enjoyed the movie.
There are many types of pets, but since holding or petting a cat in my youth usually led to spending a few days in the hospital I have only had dogs as pets. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), pets have many health benefits including decreased blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and triglyceride levels, feelings of loneliness, as well as increased opportunities for exercise and outdoor activities and socialization.
I’ve been reading Liz Stavrinides and John Schlimm’s book, “Extraordinary Dogs.” Several of these stories are about comfort dogs from Lutheran Church Charities in Illinois. Other stories are about search and rescue dogs and disaster search dogs. These dogs provide amazing services for our country.
Another great book about a comfort dog is, “A Dog Walks into a Nursing Home,” by Sue Halpern. This is the story of the author and her dog Pransky who she worked with tirelessly to become certified as a therapy dog team. Once that was accomplished they started working in a nursing home to bring smiles and hope to the residents.
“Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship” by Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes is a picture book for children based on the true story of Jessica’s relationship with Rescue after losing her legs in a terrible accident.
If you need a good laugh, or inspiration check out a book or movie about the wonderful and funny things dogs can do.
See you soon at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
