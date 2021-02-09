What's New at the Q? Exhibit to honor Lincoln

This Sunday is Valentine’s Day, a day for romance — for some. If you don’t have plans this year, you might want to try a “Blind Date with a Book.” The books are wrapped with a description of the contents such as historical fiction, mystery or romance. If you are participating in the EOLS Reading Challenge to read 21 books in 2021, this might give you a place to start.
Next Monday is President’s Day, a federal holiday. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, President’s Day was established in the 1880s to commemorate the birthday of the first president of the United States, George Washington. In the past, calendars recognized both Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) and George Washington’s birthday (Feb. 22). That changed when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill in 1968, which moved a number of federal holidays to Mondays. Once the bill was passed, President’s Day became a celebration of both Washington's and Lincoln’s birthdays.
As a part of the celebration of President’s Day, the “Q” is proud to present, “The Mask of Lincoln,” portfolio of President Abraham Lincoln. The portfolio consists of 12 mini-posters. According to the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service news desk, “The portraits show the changing face that President Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12, 1809-April 15, 1865) presented to the world as he began his presidency and led the fight to preserve the union during the Civil War. Lincoln was the first president to serve after photography truly came of age. He embraced the new technology to craft his image and keep himself in the eye of his fellow citizens."
This exhibit will be up throughout the month of February. In addition to the exhibit, the “Q” has several books about our presidents and the wars they dealt with.
"The Mask of Lincoln portfolio was developed by the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. This portfolio was made possible by a grant from the Smithsonian Women’s Committee."
