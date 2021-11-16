What's New at the Q? Fall activities bring fun, surprises

This year the “Q” received a grant from the Science Museum of Oklahoma that has provided us with a lot of activities for families, day cares, and elementary-age kids. This week on Thursday, kids attending our normal STEAM activities at 4 p.m. will participate in one of those activities called, “The Great Brown Bag Fall STEM Challenge.” Join us to find out if you will be able to complete the challenge using only the materials provided in the bag.
Another Science Museum activity will be available on Monday, Nov. 22. This challenge is a family grab-and-go activity called, “Pumpkin Chunkin’.” Materials will be provided for families to work together, and use their imaginations to create a launching contraption. The goal will be to create a design that will fling pumpkins the greatest distance. Of course, these pumpkins will be made with craft materials. Suggestions for designs include classics such as trebuchets, catapults, torsion launchers and air cannons. It’s sure to be a fun activity for the family.
We have many activities planned for the holidays this year beginning with the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas tree lighting event on Nov. 29. I will be there to hand out a book bag with a surprise to kids.
With Christmas coming soon, the “Q,” as well as all of the Muskogee County libraries: Muskogee, Warner, and Haskell, are participating in the second Eastern Oklahoma Library Systems (EOLS) Virtual Holiday Music Showcase. Contact your local library for more information.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
