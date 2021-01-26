What's New at the Q? International Holocaust Remembrance Day to be recognized

Imagine living in a different country, in a different time. You find the one person you want to spend your life the rest of your life with. A few years earlier, another country invaded your country in an attempt to create “more living space” for their country. You now live in fear. You have to make life-wrenching decisions. Do you stay with your own family, or do you join your future family? Do you flee to another country and hope they will allow you to stay, or do you stay and hope you can find a safe hiding place knowing that you could be sent to a death camp at any time?
On Jan. 30, 1933, German President Paul von Hindenburg appointed Adolf Hitler as chancellor. Two months later, Dachau, the first concentration camp, was opened for political prisoners and later became a training center for concentration camp guards and commandants. During this time, “...the Nazis created Special Courts to punish political dissent. In a parallel move from April to October, the regime passed civil laws that barred Jews from holding positions in the civil service, in legal and medical professions, and in teaching and university positions. The Nazis encouraged boycotts of Jewish-owned shops and businesses and began book burnings of writings by Jews and by others not approved by the Reich.” https://fcit.usf.edu/holocaust/timeline/nazifica.htm
Aug. 2, 1934, President Hindenburg died. Hitler combined the offices of Reich chancellor and president, “declaring himself Fuhrer and Reich chancellor or Reichsfuhrer.” After Germany took over Austria and occupied the northwestern area of Czechoslovakia, they invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, which collapsed within four weeks.
According to the Holocaust Encyclopedia on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Jan. 27 was designated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day by the United Nations General Assembly. Since 2005, commemoration ceremonies have been held to recognize the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The Eastern Oklahoma Library System is commemorating this day with a Zoom program, presented by author Michael Korenblit. He will talk about his parents, the young couple who lived and survived the horror. Michael’s parents settled in Ponca City, where Michael was born in 1951. “Until We Meet Again” is the remarkable story of their love and survival. Michael will be presenting his program tomorrow, at noon.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
