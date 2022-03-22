What's New at the Q? Learn best spring cleaning practices

Spring is slowly making its way to the “Q!” This is the time of year to start planting new flowers or vegetable gardens. It’s also the time of year that many begin their spring cleaning. I can imagine hearing groans and seeing frowns when I speak of cleaning, but put away those groans. Spark Joy® is here to change those frowns into smiles.
Shannon Huneycutt is the founder of Spark Joy® Charlotte and certified Gold level KonMari® Consultant trained by tidying expert Marie Kondo. Marie is the author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up'' and the creator of the KonMari Method®, which is a style of tidying focusing on decluttering and organizing your space by keeping only those items you love.
The mission of Spark Joy® is, “To provide you with the necessary skills needed to maintain a tidy home for life. Through the KonMari Method® you will visualize and create the space you’ve always dreamed of as you learn what truly Sparks Joy®.”
There will be refreshments and door prizes as well as a special giveaway at the end of the program. Shannon is requesting that participants bring a standard T-shirt and a pair of pants for the folding activity based on the famous KonMari® Vertical folding technique.
Shannon is sharing her Spark Joy® Charlotte tidying checklist for you to use on your tidying journey! Copies will be available at the program. The “Q” will host the Spark Joy® program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. Mark your calendar!
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
