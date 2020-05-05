What's New at the Q? Libby app provides free reading, listening

Several years ago there was s a television commercial for Libby’s vegetables that went like this: “When you have Libby’s, Libby’s, Libby’s on the label, label, label you will like it, like it, like it on your table, table, table.” That jingle has stuck with me since I first heard it. You are probably thinking, “Why would she be writing about a jingle for vegetables?” This jingle pops in my head every time I look for something to read or listen to on my app called Libby.
Libby is a product of Overdrive, one of the original platforms for electronic books and audiobooks. Libby is a free, user-friendly app that has many features to make your e-resource experience enjoyable. The “About Libby” description of the app demonstrates the simplicity of Libby’s use with these four steps: 1. Fish out your library card. 2. Open the Libby app. 3. Find your local library. 4. Search, sample, borrow, enjoy.
For people who like to keep track of what they have read, Libby provides an activity tab. Libby also provides a shelf for all of your holds and loans. All of your loans, holds, bookmarks and more are automatically synchronized across all of your devices. Recently, Libby added the option to receive notifications when your loans are about to expire or your holds are available.
Try Libby. I think you will like it, like it, like it.
Information: Q.B. Boydstun Library, (918) 478-3587; 201 E. South Ave.; rlee@eols.org; www.eols.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.