What's new at the Q? Libraries can transform lives

In October 2015, the American Library Association launched a study entitled Libraries Transform Lives. Some of the findings from the study show that one means of libraries transforming lives is by offering equal opportunity. One opportunity is, “ebooks that let you fit a world of literature in your pocket.”
Speaking of fitting literature in your pocket, the “Q” recently received a donation of Adult Digital Audiobooks. Digital Audiobooks are “All-In-One” Audiobooks. They are small enough to fit in a pocket so that a person can carry them around and listen to a book while they are working, walking, or other activities. If you have never used one of these devices. Check one out and give it a try.
September is National Library Card Month which has been celebrated in September every year since 1987 in an effort to ensure that every child gets a library card. This year, Marley Diaz, author of “Marley Gets It Done,” is the honorary chairman. Sixteen-year-old Diaz is the founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, “an international movement to collect and donate children’s books that feature Black girls as the lead character.” Marley started collecting books in November 2015 with a goal of collecting 1,000 books by February 2016, and has collected over 13,000 books to date. Marley knows the value of children having books in their home as well as having a library card.
“A library card is the ticket you need to travel across the globe. It allows you to experience stories that can connect you to diverse and empowering experiences," Diaz said.
If you already have a card from the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS), this month is also a good time to make sure that your library card is current.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
