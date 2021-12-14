What's new at the Q? Library can help get you through the holidays

What is the value of a library? According to Pew research, most people feel that having a library in their community is important. People view libraries as a place to find trustworthy information, and “level the playing field" by providing access to items that otherwise would be unaffordable.
With prices rising, now is a wonderful time to remember the things that the library offers. Are you missing holiday movies because you can no longer afford cable television? We've got those and many more on video, or through streaming services on Hoopla. Each library in the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) has their own non-traditional items for checkout. At the "Q," we have Blu-ray players and board games.
The library can provide a place to relax and be yourself for people who may not be able to afford their own place to live right now. We recently acquired a children's book based on that exact situation called, “Dear Librarian” by Lydia M. Sigwarth. Lydia's family had to stay with other family members for a time when she was a child, and she felt she had no place of her own until one day her cousin took her to the library. There she found a friend in the librarian and books to give her hope for the future.
Now is a great time to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and visit us at the “Q!” We would love to show you around and remind you of all the free services we provide. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
See you soon at the "Q!"
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
