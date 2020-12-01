What's New at the Q? Library can help with filling out family tree

I recently had a little time on my hands to look through old family albums and pictures that need to be put in albums. While looking through these pictures I found a lot of family members that I have no clue who they were or how they fit into our family tree. Fortunately, Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) has the perfect tools to help answer those questions.
Heritage Quest Online can help you find information about your family. Heritage Quest can be easily accessed on the EOLS website from home with just your library card number. Heritage Quest has city directories that have six main things to find: 1. Your ancestor, and other family members. 2. Streets and maps. 3. Churches and clerics. 4. Cemeteries. 5. Advertisements. 6. Historical information. City directories are just one of the tools available on Heritage Quest. They also have U.S. Census Records, U.S. Indian Census Rolls, Census Map Guide, and much more.
If your family member was in the military, Fold3 has records of military members as well as information about American, Australian, Canadian, New Zealand and British wars. For people not used to doing research on sites like these, all of these sites offer training to help you navigate your way through the site. Don’t forget, our library staff is always willing to help you.
See you soon at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
