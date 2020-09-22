What's new at the Q? Library can help with voter registration

Today is National Voter Registration Day, which has been celebrated yearly on the fourth Tuesday in September since its beginning in 2012.
There are many reasons a person may need to register to vote. Newly married people who have changed their name may need to update their information or register for the first time. People who have moved may need to register or update their information. You may be able to make some of these changes online. I’ve moved to six different towns as an adult and the first thing I did was get my library card and register to vote in my new town. If you recently moved from another area, you can get your library card and fill out your voter registration in one stop.
There are three ways to register to vote in Oklahoma. First, you can pick up an application from the election board, tag agencies, post office, and libraries like the “Q.” Second, you can go online and download an application to fill out and mail. Third, you can go to OK VOTER PORTAL'S VOTER REGISTRATION WIZARD to complete your voter registration application online. All three of these ways to register require a hard copy that you must print and sign your name, date the form and submit it to your County Election Board in person or by mail. Voter registration deadlines are due to the County Election Board 25 days before Election Day or they must be postmarked 25 days before Election Day. Last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 9.
Thinking about civic duties, Sept. 30 is the last day to fill out the Census. If you or someone in your household hasn’t filled out the census yet, please stop by the “Q” or any of the libraries in our Eastern Oklahoma Library System and we will help you find the census site online or on your phone so you can be counted.
See you soon, at the “Q.”
Q.B. Boydstun Library hours:
M-W-F 9 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
T-TH 9 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Contact Information: Q.B. Boydstun Library (918) 478-3587
201 E. South Ave. www.eols.org
