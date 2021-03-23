What's New at the Q? Library can help you get crafty

March is National Craft Month.
“Craft month was created back in 1994 by the Craft and Hobby Association. Intended to help everyone rediscover the joy of crafting, its a month that’s all about learning new crafts, finding a new favorite handy hobby or perhaps revisiting a hobby you used to love back in the day.” https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/craft-month/
Whether you are an experienced crafter or interested in learning a new craft, Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center on the Eastern Oklahoma Library System website at eols.org is the perfect place to look.
There are multiple sections of activities. Some of the arts and crafts for adults include beading, ceramics, woodburning and woodworking. This might be a good year to start that scrapbook you always meant to since it’s a new year with new hope.
The site has a special section for kids' crafts from traditional paper crafts to more specialized and potentially useful crafts such as quilting, sewing, knitting and crocheting.
While outdoor activities might not qualify as the type of thing generally considered a craft, with the coming of spring you might be more interested in learning about that. Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center covers activities such as kites, canoeing, camping and mountain biking.
Try a new craft this month, or maybe an outdoor activity.
See you soon at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
