What's New at the Q? Library can help you with vacation plans

Now is the time to start thinking about and planning trips for 2022 or maybe even 2023. I know right now the timing doesn’t seem appropriate, but vacations are more likely to actually happen if we take the time to prepare in advance. Vacations, whether short or long, can have positive effects on a person's physical and mental health. Vacations provide a break from the everyday stresses of life and can give a person a new perspective on life to create a more productive worker.
Planning a vacation can give a person something to look forward to before the actual vacation. Attention to detail can make a vacation less expensive and more fun. Planning a vacation this year will require attention to health guidelines and travel restrictions, but some of the best vacations are outdoor activities such as fishing or camping. Whether you plan to travel a long distance or travel to a nearby park, you can check out our Chromebooks to research the places you want to see.
The “Q” can help with ideas if you don’t really have a place in mind. We have two new travel books by Patricia Schultz. The first one is called, “1,000 Places to See Before You Die: A Traveler’s Life List,” the Revised Second Edition. This book contains information about countries around the globe, including the United States.
The second book is called, “1,000 Places to See Before You Die: In the United States & Canada.” This book is divided into geographic regions and then into states within those regions.
Where to stay, special places to eat, sights to see, and the average cost of those places and activities are listed in the book. Give some thought to taking a vacation this year, stop by the library for more ideas.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.