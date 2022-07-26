What's New at the Q? Library celebrates summer reading program

Today is our celebration for the end of our “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program at the “Q!” We will celebrate with a “Foam Party!” The party starts at 10 a.m. for the summer reading program participants! Freedom Fun from Tulsa will be here with their Epic foam cannon to create mountains of thick, clean foam in just minutes. The foam solution is 100% natural organic, It’s fun, safe, and hypo allergenic. Be sure to wear clothing you don’t mind getting wet, and you might want to bring a towel if you don’t want to air dry.
Drawings for prizes for those who completed the program will begin at 11:30. Snacks will be served. We want to send a special thank you to OG&E, Keith Hardware, Armstrong Bank, and Bob & Robin Boatman for sponsoring this party. Also, the Institute for Museum and Library Services, and Oklahoma Libraries who sponsored library materials.
Once the party is over and the grand prizes have been given away, reading incentives will continue through Aug. 5. So, for those not quite finished, you still have time to finish and collect the incentives.
Starting Wednesday, July 27 through noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, check out an item and sign up for a chance to win a backpack of school supplies. There will be one backpack for each school level. The winners will be notified on Thursday or Friday.
Let’s finish this summer with fun! See you soon at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.