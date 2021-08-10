What's New at the Q? Library helps with technology needs

This week families are getting back to school and settling back into routines. With vacations ending and school beginning, now is a good time to take stock of your technology needs. The “Q” has many ways to help you with those needs.
First of all, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has created the Emergency Broadband Benefit — a temporary FCC program to help households struggling to afford internet service during the pandemic. There are three ways to apply:
• Through your preferred participating provider.
• Online through GetEmergencyBroadband.org.
• Complete and mail-in an application. Eligibility is based on several factors. Staff at the Q can help you get on GetEmergencyBroadband.org to help determine your eligibility.
We also have Chromebooks for patrons to borrow. Chromebooks are small laptops that do not store information, which means that if a person wants to save a project they must use a flash drive. It also means that once a person closes out their session on a Chromebook, any private information is gone. So, there is no reason to worry about privacy.
Earlier this year, Oklahoma Department of Libraries (ODL) made grants available to libraries of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) to equip our patron computers with headsets and webcams for use while in the library. With headset and webcam capabilities, you can see and hear the other people involved in the meeting with clarity. If you have been in a meeting where the camera or microphone on your computer doesn’t work well, you know how frustrating that can be. Stop by and let us help you with your technology needs.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
