What's New at the Q? Library hosts 1921 Race Massacre traveling exhibit

Beginning today, the “Q” will host a traveling exhibit created by The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum on the history of the Greenwood area and the 1921 Race Massacre. The exhibit consists of two sets of panels. The first set of panels is called, “The Spirit of Greenwood: A History of Prosperity and Perseverance.” The Greenwood area was a thriving, prosperous community frequently called, “Black Wall Street” before1921. The second set of panels is called, “Tulsa 1921: A Look at the Tulsa Race Riot.” The exhibit will be at the “Q” through the end of May.
May 25, we will kick-off our summer reading program, “Tails and Tales” with a virtual tour of the Endangered Ark Foundation (EAF), the second largest home to Asian elephants in the United States. EAF was established in 1993 as a safe haven for retired circus animals. Our summer reading program will have both virtual and live programs this year. One program I am looking forward to is our Virtual Pet Show starting June 1. Do you have a dog, a cat, or maybe something less common? Now is the perfect time to start taking pictures of your pet so you can choose the best one to enter in the contest.
Of course, reading is the most important part of our summer reading program. We will use Beanstack to keep track of minutes and prizes earned. For those unsure of how to get started on Beanstack, stop by the library and we will help you get started and learn when to visit the library for the prizes.
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
