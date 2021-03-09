What's New at the Q? Library hosts Smithsonian traveling exhibition featuring women

March is Women’s History Month. The “Q” is featuring Picturing Women Inventors, a Smithsonian Institute Traveling Exhibition. This exhibit features women inventors from the past to the present.
Grace Hopper is one of the inventors featured in the exhibit. Grace graduated from Yale University where she earned her master's and Ph.D. in Mathematics. She began her career as a teacher at Vassar College. In 1943, she joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the Bureau of Ordnance Computation Project at Harvard University. At Harvard, she and her team created the Mark1, an early prototype of the electronic computer. While working on this project, Grace coined the term “bug” to describe a computer malfunction. https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/grace-hopper
Stephanie Kwolek began her career as a chemist after receiving her bachelor's degree. She took a temporary position with DuPont with the intention of earning enough money to attend medical school. After finding the work interesting, she decided to accept a full-time position. During the 1960s, Stephanie created Kevlar, which is used today in many products including bullet-proof vests.
If you are a parent, you have probably heard of “littleBits.” Ayah Bdeir, a graduate of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), created littleBits, which are electronic building blocks that snap together.
In a 2002, TED talk, Bdeir stated, “I want to encourage a world of creators, of inventors, of contributors. Because this world that we live in, this interactive world, is ours.”
Picturing Women Inventors is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and the United States Patent and Trademark Office and is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies If/Then Initiative and Ericsson.
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
