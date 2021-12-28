What's new at the Q? Library makes plans for new year

Happy New Year from the “Q!” We are looking forward to 2022. The past two years have been roller coaster years with some highs, but a lot of lows. One thing to keep in mind is the library is here to help and serve our community in good times and bad. Libraries have always been a place to find information and to find books that not only provide information, but also entertain us and give us a way to leave our problems behind for a time.
We learned a lot about virtual programming during 2021, which will be useful in the future when we want to provide a virtual program. This year, however; we plan to get back to our in-person activities. One of the first activities we will resume is Nancy’s Paint Palette. People have missed the chance to relax and visit with friends while painting. We have more crafting classes for adults planned, and occasional classes held during lunch for those people who work or cannot attend evening classes.
As always, we will have plenty of new books in various formats for you to read or listen to. Author Dean Koontz has a new book called, “Quick Silver” coming out in January. Fans of Joe Pickett will have a new book, “Shadows Reel” by author C.J. Box to look forward to in March.
I’ve just ordered several new Nintendo Switch games for you to check out, so keep that in mind if you have a Nintendo Switch. We will be purchasing more non-traditional items for check-out. We have Blu-ray players, STEM kits for children and board games for all ages in our non-traditional collection.
Whatever 2022 brings, the library will be here to meet your needs.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
