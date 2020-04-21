What's New at the Q? Library offers TumbleBooks collections

To help us get through this stay-at-home time, TumbleBooks is doing their part to support our communities by offering libraries free access to their collections through Aug. 31.This allows the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) to put TumbleBooks on our website. This includes TumbleBook Library, TumbleMath, and TeenBookCloud.
TumbleBook Library contains eBooks for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade. This library includes storybooks, eBooks with books for beginning readers and chapter books for experienced readers, audiobooks with each sentence highlighted as it is read, graphic novels and non-fiction. Videos based on nonfiction books such as books about elephants or dinosaurs also are included.
Games such as the Memory Game also are on this.
TumbleMath is also for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade. TumbleMath contains storybooks that demonstrate math basics such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division through more advanced content such as probability, geography, finance and more. These books include supplemental lesson plans, quizzes with a section on how to use TumbleMath at Home.
Teens (grades seven-12) can get on TeenBookCloud to read, and watch videos. TeenBookCloud includes fiction, nonfiction, graphic novels, videos, poetry and drama, and more.
This is the time to take advantage of these temporary databases. Just go to our Homepage, scroll down to Free Movie Streaming>TumbleBook Library to check out TumbleBooks.
Stay safe!
Information: Q.B. Boydstun Library, (918) 478-3587, or www.eols.org.
