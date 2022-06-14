What's new at the Q? Library packed with activities

The “Q” will be teeming with activities for all ages during the next two weeks.
Teens (Middle School age and up) will have to use their creativity and quick thinking at 2 p.m. today as they participate in the hands-on program “Shark Attack!” presented by the Science Museum of Oklahoma today.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Tulsa Zoo will present their Zoo 2 U program, at the “Q!” Their program includes learning time, activities, and an encounter with one of their education ambassador animals, all led by zoo educators.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Nancy Edscorn will be here to present Nancy’s Paint Palette for adults. Registration is required.
Extension Educator Tammy Perry from the Muskogee County OSU Exension will be here to present, “Yoga for Kids,” from 10-11 a.m. June 24. This activity is limited due to the supplies available. Therefore, registration is required. Call the library at (918) 478-3587 or stop by and register.
The annual Fort Gibson Sweet Corn Festival presented by American Legion Frank Gladd Post 20, in Fort Gibson will be held June 24-25. The “Q” will be there with free games for kids.
From animals to yoga, there’s something for everyone at the “Q.” The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Oklahoma Libraries, Eastern Oklahoma Library System, Institute of Museum & Library Services, Armstrong Bank, OG&E, Keith Hardware & Supply Inc., Boom-a-rang Diner, and the Town of Fort Gibson.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
