What's new at the Q? Make a connection at Q.B. Boydstun Library

Molly Shannon, honorary chair for National Library Week said, “Libraries are places where communities connect — to things like broadband, computers, programs and classes, movies, video games and more, But most importantly, libraries connect us to each other.”
While the “Q” does connect to all those things and more, we agree that people connecting to each other is the most important connection. After two years of a pandemic, it seems some people have forgotten the importance of connecting. We want to remind people that we are open to all. We hope that people are beginning to relax about being together.
In celebration of National Library Week, we are connecting people with healthy living activities.
You can connect at our Seniorcises classes that feature exercises that focus on strength, flexibility, and balance on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10 a.m. Patrons who check out an item this week will have their names put in a drawing for a bag of items that can protect them from the harmful rays of the sun. Let’s enjoy the sunshine, and protect ourselves at the same time. On Tuesday, storytime kids will get in on the act by making their own visor, and on Thursday, the afternoon STEAM group will paint a hat.
Thursday, Tammy Perry from Muskogee County OSU Extension will be here at 10 a.m. to demonstrate how to make a stir-fry meal. Whether it’s exercising, making crafts, or cooking a meal, the “Q” is a great place to make a connection.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.