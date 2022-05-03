What's new at the Q? Make mom's day with a good book

Mother’s Day is coming soon. What better way to honor mom than to give her time to sit back and enjoy a good book. We have several new books at the “Q” to pique any mother’s interest.
Joanne Fluke is the best-selling author of the Hannah Swensen Mystery novels with Recipes! Her latest mystery is, “Caramel Pecan Roll Murder.” Owner of “The Cookie Jar” bakery and coffee shop, Hannah, an amateur sleuth, has a knack for finding and understanding clues that help solve the mysteries she faces.
Mitch Albom has written about heaven in his novels, “The Five People You meet in Heaven” and “The First Phone Call from Heaven." His latest novel, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” tells the story of a terrible explosion of a ship where 10 people survive in a life raft. While nearly out of food, water and hope, they spot a man floating in the waves. “Thank the Lord we found you,” a passenger says. “I am the Lord,” the man replies. The story is narrated by a lonely survivor named Benji who recounts the event in a notebook discovered a year later. The mystery falls to the island’s chief inspector to solve the mystery.
If you’re in the mood to listen to a good novel, try “The Golden State” by Lydia Kiesling. Daphne, a young mother on the edge of a breakdown as she flees her sensible but strained life in San Francisco for the desert town of Altavista, California, with her toddler. where she takes refuge in a mobile home left to her by her grandparents in hopes that the quiet will bring clarity. Instead, she meets Cindy, a neighbor who is active in the State of Jefferson secessionist movement and befriends the elderly Alice, who has traveled to Altavista as she approaches the end of her life.
Eventually, these relationships culminate in a dangerous standoff.
See you soon at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
