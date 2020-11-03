What's New at the Q? Native Americans celebrated in November

Election Day is finally here! If you are undecided about how to vote, we still have information from the League of Women Voters that lists all the candidates and their positions as well as explanations of the state questions.
November is American Indian month. We have books for all ages to honor native culture and to bring encouragement for issues American Indians face. “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom is a beautiful picture book written to encourage us to be good stewards of earth’s natural resources, especially water. The book begins with a little girl listening to her grandmother, “Water is the first medicine. Nokomis told me.”
“There There” by Tommy Orange, a novel for young adults and adults, is the story of 12 characters traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow. Each one has their own private reasons for attending the powwow. Publishers Weekly starred review of this book states that, “The propulsion of both the overall narrative and its players are breathtaking as Orange unpacks how decisions of the past mold the present, resulting in a haunting and gripping story.”
“I Can Make This Promise” by Christine Day is a story of adoption and a young girl finding her roots. While Edie and her friends look for popsicle molds in the attic one day, they come across a box of pictures of a lady who shares her name, “Edith.” While she goes by Edie, Edith is her full name and she wonders why her parents gave her such an old-fashioned name. As they look through the box of pictures, they are shocked and astonished to find that the lady in the pictures looks just like Edie. Edie knows her mother was adopted, but now she wonders who the Edith in the picture is?
If you’re looking for something new to try, check out our database, Mango. To find Mango on our site just go to “Research + Learning” at the top of the home page then scroll down. Mango has over 60 languages, including Cherokee, that have interactive lessons with the option to listen to native speakers.
See you soon, at the “Q!” Don’t forget to vote today!!!
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.