What's New at the Q? No limit checking out digital magazines

Looking for something entertaining to read? We've got an amazing collection of magazines that can entertain, and inform. RB Digital Magazines provide online reading for desktop or mobile devices. Apps are available for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire.
Our collection of magazines include current and back issues. Magazines can be read immediately or saved for later. There is no limit to the amount of magazines you can check out or to the amount of time you keep them.
Once you set up an account, you can set up your preferences to include automatic checkout of each new issue of the magazines on your list. New issue notifications are available, also.
If staying home makes you feel out of shape, RB Digital has many health and fitness magazines such as "Prevention," "Men’s Health," "Women’s Fitness," and "Weight Watchers."
Cooking magazines range from inexpensive and quick meals such as "$10 Meals" and "30 Minute Meals" to more exotic meals in " Bon Appetit."
Do your kids need something to do instead of watching TV? RB Digital has several kid-friendly magazines such as, "Highlights," "American Girl,"and "Animal Tales."
Some people are taking this time to improve their homes by decorating or gardening. "Country Home" and "Modern Gardens"are just a few of the magazines on these topics.
Some of you may not like the idea of looking at a magazine on an electronic device, but there are a few advantages. First, you can increase or decrease the size of the font (print). Second, you can bookmark a page you like. Third, you can print a page you particularly like. Take a chance and try RB Digital Magazines.
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: Curbside only. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.