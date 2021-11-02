What's New at the Q? November brimming with events

Mark your calendar for this Thursday, Nov. 4. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., we will have a silent auction to auction off a few chairs and other materials that have been approved for surplus. After submitting your bid, dinner's on us with a grab-and-go kit that contains a recipe for a Thai-like creation. You can “Elevate Your Ramen!” with this quick recipe to spice up your Ramen. All you need to provide is an egg to go with the recipe. In addition to our surplus sale and grab-and-go Ramen, Judy has created cute scarecrows for elementary age students to make at 4 p.m. STEAM activities are available inside the library at 4 p.m. every Thursday.
Monday, Nov. 8, we will have grab-and-go family kits, courtesy of Oklahoma Museum Network, funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation for an activity based on “Balloons Over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade,” by Melissa Sweet. This is the story of Anthony “Tony” Frederick Sarg — which rhymes with “aargh,” according to a puppet in the book. Tony loved to make things move from the time he was a child. Tony once said he "became a marionette man when he was only 6 years old.” When Tony went to New York, he worked for Macy’s Department Store where he created “Wondertown” windows with mechanical marionettes.
Later, Macy’s decided to change to a parade to honor the traditions of many immigrants who were employed by them. Macy’s first parade was held on Thanksgiving Day, 1924. It was very successful until a few years later when real lions and tigers were added that frightened the children with their loud noises. While the street parades were successful, one problem with the street parades was the ability to see by crowds near the back. That was when Tony went to work to find a way to make the marionettes light enough to be held in the air. He worked with a company in Ohio to make balloons out of rubberized silk which would be as strong as rubber, but much lighter resulting in the balloons that are now used in the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.
We have many activities planned for November including another family grab-and-go activity courtesy of Oklahoma Museum Network, Funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation for Monday, Nov. 15. This activity is called Leaf Chromatography, a science project, that creates beautiful picture from the liquid created by leaves.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
