Most of us think of Thanksgiving Day when we think of November, which is something we look forward to. Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and think about the blessings in our lives. In addition to Thanksgiving Day, November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. According to alz.org, “Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a group of symptoms.”
In 2017, Dale E. Bredesen, M.D., wrote a book titled, “The End of Alzheimer’s.” His newest book, “The End of Alzheimer’s Program: The first Protocol to Enhance Cognition and Reverse Decline at Any Age” provides a specific plan not only to reverse cognitive decline, but to prevent it. Bredesen hopes to see the day when Alzheimer’s disease is an affliction of the past like polio. Bredesen believes in a holistic approach that will not be treated by an injection, but a program that involves proper nutrition, exercise, restful sleep, and avoidance of potential toxins.
November is also National Family Caregivers Month. While books give us hope for a cure in the future, many people are suffering from the disease and being cared for by their loved ones. According to the 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, “16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.” June Andrews has addressed this issue in her book, “When Someone You Know Has Dementia: Practical Advice for Families and Caregivers.” Andrews wrote this book in such a way that readers can read the whole thing cover to cover or pick and choose the chapters that apply specifically to them.
Today at 6:30 p.m., Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) will present a virtual event about the warning signs of Alzheimer’s presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Go to alz.org/CRF to register.
Next Monday, Nov. 30, we are expecting a special guest at the “Q” from 10-12 and 2-4 to help us give out an advent calendar based on the book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss.
Hope to see you there at the “Q!”
