What's new at the Q? October is Health Literacy Month

October is Health Literacy Month. Health Literacy is defined as “The degree to which individuals have the capacity to obtain, process, and understand basic health information and services needed to make appropriate health decisions,” according to hrsa.gov (Health Resources & Services Administration). While health literacy is affected by education, age, socioeconomic situations, a few simple steps can improve your health literacy.
First, keep a health journal when you are experiencing health issues. Write down the date and time of day the issue occurs. This will help you determine if there is a pattern. Write down how you are feeling. Are you lightheaded, or does it cause you pain? Write down what you were doing when it occurred. Were you eating or did you just finish eating? If so, write down what you were eating and how you felt. Write down what is going on in your life at the time. All of this information will help you explain your situation to your doctor.
Second, make a list of questions you want to ask your doctor. This will help you remember and get the answers you need. If you feel you might need help, ask a family member or trusted friend to go with you to your appointment.
Third, take a list of all the medications, vitamins and supplements you take. This will save time and allow your doctor to see if the combination of those medicines might be causing part of your problem.
Fourth, ask your doctor if he has any brochures or pamphlets or can recommend a source written in “plain language” pertaining to your diagnosis. According to plainlanguage.gov, plain language should ensure that users can find what they need, understand what they find, and use what they find to meet their needs.
Finally, remember the library is a source of information. We have a database called, “Consumer Health Complete” that contains a great deal of information. MedlinePlus.gov is a great website for accurate information. We would be happy to help you navigate these sites if you come into the “Q.”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
