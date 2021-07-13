WHAT'S NEW AT THE Q? Oklahoma Aquarium provides virtual programs

Imagine if we were able to breathe and live in the sea. Imagine all the beautiful things we would see! For the next two weeks, the “Q” is participating in virtual programs presented by the Oklahoma Aquarium. This week’s presentation is “Into the Ecozone!” According to the Aquarium presenters, “...students will learn about ocean habitats that serve as nurseries and the incredible animals who inhabit them.” The activities provided by the Aquarium are best suited for kids in grades four-six, and are available for families to pick up at the “Q.” The URL for the virtual program is provided in the packet of activities for the kids.
Next week’s presentation will be, “The Inside Story! Behind-The-Scenes Tour.” This tour and the activities provided are best suited for seventh-12th grade students. Students will go behind the scenes to learn about the way staff cares for the animals, the design of tanks and filtration systems, and how everyone can be a part of the “conservation efforts to save sea turtles.” Packets with projects for the kids with the URL will be available at the library.
If you haven’t been reading and recording your time on Beanstalk (eols.beanstack.com), you need to get busy. The final week of July we will have a super fun party for the summer reading participants! Kids who finish their 1,000 minutes of reading will have their names in the drawing for the final prizes. So, get busy reading and we’ll see you soon at the “Q!”
