What's New at the Q? Online classes helpful for research

We are inundated daily by information. How much of what we hear everyday is fact, and how much is opinion stated as a fact? Not knowing what to believe can be overwhelming. Maybe the time has come to brush up on some of our basic knowledge of current topics to help us make up our own minds.
On the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) website we have several databases that can help you discern the truth about modern issues. Universal Class has several classes to help you renew your ability to figure things out yourself. Get started with the Basic Research Skills class which teaches you, “how to determine what you need to know when you need to know it. With all of the information readily available today, it’ difficult to decipher good information from bad information.”
American Government is an option for those who have forgotten or feel confused about the structure of the American government, details of the Constitution, or exact division of the three branches of government. All of these Universal Classes are self-paced and most have an option to just watch the video or to participate more fully.
Critical Thinking is another Universal Class that “summarizes the goals and consequences of critical thinking, as well as items to be aware of when learning how to think critically…and covers the value that comes from both individual thinking and group-based thinking…”
Now that you’ve improved your skills on research and refreshed your memory about our government, and improved your critical thinking skills, it’s time to start researching. Credo Reference is another database available on the EOLS website. Credo Reference states that it is “Background Information to Start Your Research.” This database has over three million full text articles for you to search on your own or popular topics such as biographies, sciences and humanities. Credo Reference also has short 1-2-minute video clips with research tips.
Spend a few minutes to determine if what you hear is fact or opinion, it will help you feel more in control of your life.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.