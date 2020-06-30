What's New at the Q? Online software used to facilitate Summer Reading Program

BeanStack is here! What is Beanstack you ask? Beanstack is an online software to help the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) facilitate our Summer Reading Program (and more reading programs) online. You can track your reading progress by minutes or completed books, which is a great way for you to keep a list of the books you’ve read. As you log your reading and/or activities, you will earn virtual badges and real prizes. Registration can be for individuals or families. Sign up at eols.beanstack.org. Remember to look for the “Q” (Q.B. Boydstun) when you choose your library. In addition to Beanstack, grab and go bags will continue to be available through July.
Since our summer reading program theme this year is “Imagine Your Own Story,” one of our new books fits right in with that theme. “The Evil Princess vs. The Brave Knight,” by the brother and sister team Jennifer L. Holm vs. Matthew Holm. The Evil Princess spent her time searching for ideas to torment the Brave Knight while the Brave Knight spent his time protecting the castle. The Magic Mirror finally has had enough, and sends them to their rooms until they decide that being alone is no fun. They finally get to come out of their rooms, but will they behave?
“Pool Party!” by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin is a Ready to Read book for kids that are beginning to read independently. It’s really hot on the farm and Farmer Brown doesn’t have a pool, but his brother Bob does. So, Farmer Brown called his brother Bob and asked if he could join him in his pool. Bob is in for a surprise when Farmer Brown shows up with all of the farm animals. The question is, “Will they all be able to fit into Bob’s pool?”
Rosemary Wells brings back one of my favorite characters, “Noisy Nora,” in her new book, “You Can Do It, Noisy Nora!” Nora wants to learn to play the violin. Nora is determined, even when her family begs her to stop! Nora’s hard work pays off when she is able to play “Happy Birthday, Mama!” on mama’s special night.
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
