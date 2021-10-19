What's new at the Q? Organization is achievable

When you think of getting organized, what comes to mind? There are so many areas and aspects of getting organized. Some will think of their home, their office or that mound of paperwork that just keeps growing! For people who do not have a natural tendency toward organizing, it is frequently an overwhelming thought. Often, the first step toward getting organized is to recognize clutter and learn how to deal with it.
Speaking of clutter, there are a myriad of reasons why clutter is such a problem. Often clutter is caused by people who grew up with very little and want to keep material items they have amassed. People who have suffered a great loss may have problems letting go. People like my parents, who survived the Great Depression, had a hard time letting go of anything that might be useful in the future.
Organizing, like many skills, can be broken down into small steps to make it an achievable goal. Some advice I’ve read in organizing information works well toward keeping organized. For example, one tip I see frequently is to set a timer for 10-15 minutes and clean one thing — one drawer, one shelf, one purse. If you do this every day, it really cuts down on clutter and makes a noticeable difference over time. Another tip is the “one-in, one-out.” When you bring something new into your home, you give away something. This practice helps people think before they buy and stay organized.
There are a multitude of professional organizers to consult through books and other media. One professional organizer I find interesting, Cassandra Aarssen, focuses on an individual’s organizing style. She divides a person’s organizing style into one of four groups she calls, “Clutterbugs.” In her book, “Real Life Organizing: Clean and Clutter-Free in 15 Minutes a Day,” she has a test to help a person determine if they are a Butterfly, Ladybug, Cricket, or Bee.
Last but not least, one of the most important areas to organize is the “In case you get hit by a bus” items. There are many ways to organize these items. While most people don’t want to think about that, the family members who are left to clean up when you’re gone will greatly benefit from and appreciate your consideration.
Jade created a “Get Organized in October” display of books, so if you’re thinking about getting organized, stop by and check out a book from the display.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
