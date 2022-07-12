Today is an exciting day as the “Q!” welcomes Jessica Richards from Harps Bakery Department to present a program for teens and tweens. Jessica will teach some basic skills needed to decorate cupcakes with icing. This program is sponsored by “Harps Hometown Fresh” in Fort Gibson. In addition to sponsoring the program, Harps will be giving away door prizes! This activity will be held on a first-come, first-served basis and will start at 2 p.m.
Friday, the Science Museum of Oklahoma will be here at 2 p.m. to present a program. Join us in this nautical-themed program and learn all about sailing – with a STEM twist! We’ll have engineering challenges, knot tying, and so much more. By the time you’re done, you might just be ready to race with the pros! The Science Museum program is sponsored by Rotary Club of Muskogee and the Science Museum of Oklahoma.
Friday, the 22nd at 2 p.m., Finer Arts of Oklahoma will be here to present “Uncharted Waters.” Special topics include Ocean Life and Conservation, Pirate Folklore, Sea Shanties, Nautical Songs, and more as they “share stories, shanties and undersea secrets and drama, interactive games, and other scurvy silliness.
Friday, the 22nd is also the last day to enter for a grand prize. Incentives for minutes read will continue through Aug. 5. So now is the time to get those reading minutes recorded on the Beanstack app.
In addition to the sponsors listed above, “Oceans of Possibilities” is sponsored in part by Oklahoma Libraries, Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
A lot of new things are happening at the “Q” including a change in our open hours. Be sure to check out the new hours, and don’t miss out on all the exciting events we have planned for this month.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
