What's New at the Q? Remembering 9/11 with exhibition

This week at the “Q” we are paying tribute to the 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, a day that we will never forget. One way that we will remember is to participate in the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s Education Exhibition, "September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World."
This exhibition “presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.”
We will have books displayed for checkout and activities for children to take home to remember the heroes from that time and includes our, “everyday heroes.” Thursday and Friday, we will participate in the annual Anniversary in the Schools webinar in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Beginning Friday, Sept. 10, the program is available on-demand and is supplemented by a live chat with the museum staff, who will be available to answer questions in real-time on Sept. 10-11.
The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National endowment for Humanities.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
