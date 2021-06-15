This week we will present the virtual program, Firefly Friends, presented by the Science Museum of Oklahoma. Explore the ecological importance of fireflies as well as their stunning characteristics with hands-on activities and an opportunity to participate in a citizen science research project. Accompanying kits will be available through July 18.
Calling all pet owners! The Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) is looking for a few good pets to participate in our Virtual Pet Show. Submit your favorite pet photo June 1-July 1. Use the following online form to upload your picture and information. tinyurl.com/eolspetshow21. Big or small, we want them all!!
Our second in-person program will be Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Extreme Animals will be here with a variety of animals. The handlers work with the kids to ensure that every child who wants to participate by touching the animals will be able to. The original plan was to do this outside of the library, but we were able to find a room big enough for the program at the First United Methodist Church, 302 Beauregard St., in Fort Gibson.
The summer reading program is sponsored in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Oklahoma Department of Libraries, Eastern Oklahoma Library System and the First United Methodist Church of Fort Gibson.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
