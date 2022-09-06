What's New at the Q? September is Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month! The American Library Association (ALA) has sponsored Library Card Sign-up Month every year in September since 1987 to encourage school children to get a library card. Idina Menzel, singer-songwriter, and her sister Cara Mentzel are the honorary chairs this year. Idina is known for the voice of ‘Elsa’ in the movies Frozen and Frozen 2. Cara, a former teacher and reading specialist, teamed up with her sister to write her second book, “Loud Mouse,” the story of a little mouse named Dee who loves to sing loudly.
Come into the “Q” during September and pick up a Bingo Card filled with simple, fun activities to participate in Library Card Sign-up Month. Small prizes will be awarded to all who get a “Bingo!” Of course, if you don’t have a library card, now is a great time to get one. Join Dee and “Find Your Voice at the La La La Library!”
Storytime will be moved to Thursday mornings this year. STEAM and Brick Club will continue on Thursdays after school. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Nancy Edscorn will be here to lead another painting class. Sign-up is required and space is limited, so don’t wait. Tuesday, Sept. 13, we will support Muskogee’s upcoming MIni-Con by showing a Batman movie on movie night. These are just a few of the activities we’re planning for children, teens, and adults. As the New Jersey pop group, The Happenings, sang in 1966, “See You in September.”
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
