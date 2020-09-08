What's new at the Q? September is National Library Card Sign-up month

“Libraries are Wonderful!” If you don’t believe it just ask Wonder Woman as she tells us to “Lasso a Library Card…and Find Your Super Power!” September is National Library Card Sign-up month. If you aren’t sure you have a library card, or if you haven’t used your card in a long time, you should come into the library and check. At the “Q” this year, we will have a drawing at the end of the month for Wonder Woman themed gift set.
Now that Labor Day is past, it’s time to think of traditional fall activities. One activity encouraged by teachers and librarians is to read books on the Sequoyah list. Every year, a team of Oklahoma librarians from across the state read hundreds of books to create lists for the Sequoyah Book Award. The first Sequoyah Children’s Book Award was given to author Fred Gipson for his book, “Ole Yeller” in April 1959. Since that time, the Sequoyah Book Award has grown into three separate categories: Children, Intermediate, and High School. The Oklahoma Library Association (OLA) chose the name Sequoyah as the Oklahoma award to honor his creation of the Syllabary — symbols to represent the sounds of the Cherokee language.
This year, all Eastern Oklahoma Libraries are participating in the Sequoyah Masterlist Reading Challenges! Each Masterlist challenge is open to all ages so everyone (including adults) can get in the game! These challenges are open from today, Sept. 8, through Jan. 29. Go to eols.beanstack.org or use the Beanstack Tracker App to participate!
Every year, kids are encouraged to read books from the Sequoyah lists so that they can participate in voting for the best book in each category. According to the OLA website, “Sequoyah Voting opens on Feb. 1 of each year and closes on March 15 with the winner announced before March 30. The awards are given annually, usually as an event at the Oklahoma Library Association's Annual Conference.”
See you soon at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
