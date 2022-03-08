What's New at the Q? Spring kicks off with One Man Circus

Spring is almost here. We are ready to say goodbye to winter at the “Q!” We have two programs planned to celebrate the beginning of spring on the first day of Spring Break with Michael King.
When Michael finished his first degree, he was recruited to join the circus. So, he did! He traveled across the country and into Canada with the circus for a year. Now, Michael performs his “One Man Circus” at libraries across the state. Michael juggles, rides a unicycle, and performs magic routines for all ages.
If you struggle to remember things or how to prepare for an upcoming exam, Michael’s got an answer to your problem. Michael will present a special memory program for teens and adults of all ages on Monday evening with refreshments served to participants. Michael will show participants how easy it is to expand their ability to memorize a list of information. He teaches the same simple techniques that memory champions use to win national and worldwide memory competitions.
Participants will learn how these simple memory techniques can apply to remembering everything from a grocery list to information needed for exams. Each participant will go home with a set of notes to help them on their path to a better memory.
Mark your calendars for Monday, March 14, for a circus performance for kids of all ages at 3:30 p.m., and a special memory program for teens and adults at 6 p.m.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
