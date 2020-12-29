What's New at the Q? Starting new year on a positive note

Three more days until 2021! Like most people I know, 2021 can’t get here fast enough. Last year at this time we were about to enter a new decade, 2020. We expected the first year in a new decade to be full of hope and optimism for brighter days ahead. Instead we had a year of constant change, anxiety, loss, new vocabulary (social distancing) and more. I thought it might be a good time to look at some materials to help us deal with the trauma 2020 brought and prepare for the potential difficulties of 2021. One thing 2020 has taught me is that I should never take anything for granted. Of course, that’s easier said than done.
I’ve been listening to “Yes to Life in Spite of Everything” by Viktor Frankl. This book (recently published in English) is composed of a series of three lectures Frankl held in Vienna just nine months after being released from Auschwitz. Frankl hoped to reunite with his family after he was released, but his entire family had died. So instead, he threw himself back into his work. Frankl believed that everyone has a purpose in life even in the most difficult circumstances.
Max Lucado, author of numerous books on the Christian faith, also has written a book this year to help us through the difficult times. In his book, “You are Never Alone: Trust in the Miracle of God’s Presence and Power,” Lucado offers hope for those who are struggling with feeling alone. He talks about a study conducted by the Dallas Parkland Health and Hospital System that found loneliness is the number one reason patients repeatedly visit the Emergency Room.
For readers looking for something to restore humor in your life, try Fredrik Backman’s, “Anxious People.” It’s the story of a failed bank robber who runs into an open house for an apartment filled with eight anxious people.
2020 has caused a lot of stress, loss and loneliness. Let’s ring in 2021 ready to face the year with hope, and determination to persevere come what may.
See you soon at the “Q!”
