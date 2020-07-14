What's New at the Q? Statewide literacy program kicks off

What’s more beautiful than a butterfly? OG&E and the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden have teamed up to launch the 2020 Read for Adventure, a statewide literacy program. The first Read for Adventure program began in 2017 with the Kristin Williamson book, “Our Day at the Zoo.” According to Brandy McDonnell at the Oklahoman, “Since its inception in 2017, more than 30,000 Oklahomans have taken the opportunity to the experience the OKC Zoo at no cost through the Read for Adventure program.”
Brian Alford, OG&E’s director of corporate affairs, said, “OG&E’s service area falls directly along the monarch’s annual migration path, and we’ve made a commitment to support their journey by planting flowers and native grasses and adapting mowing practices at our facilities, among other efforts. The Read for Adventure program provides a creative, fun way to inspire readers statewide to take care of their environment and the animals with whom we share it.”
Autumn Heigle, marketing events coordinator for the OKC Zoo, has written the newest Read for Adventure book, "Juniper’s Butterfly Garden – A Small Start for a Better World." One morning, Juniper spies a beautiful monarch butterfly outside her window and decides to learn how to help monarch butterflies by growing a garden in her own backyard. The following spring Juniper looks out her window and sees a caterpillar climbing on the milkweed she planted before winter.
Information about how to plant your own garden is included in the book.
“Juniper’s Butterfly Garden — A Small Start for a Better World” is available for checkout at all 15 branches of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System. Patrons who check out the book will receive a voucher for a free visit to the OKC Zoo through June 30, 2021. The voucher provides free admission to the zoo for four guests of any age.
The OKC Zoo is practicing safety precautions due to COVID-19, so check their website or call before you plan your trip. Vouchers from the 2019 Read for Adventure, “Our Day at the Zoo,” have been extended to Sept. 7.
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.