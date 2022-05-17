What's new at the Q? Summer reading program kicks off with petting zoo

Oceans of Possibilities, the theme of our annual summer reading program, begins next week! Reading during the summer is the key to keeping those reading levels up. Reading skills are the foundation on which other education is built. During the summer, we encourage children to find the books they love in order to create a love of reading for the future.
Sign-up begins on Monday, May 23 and continues through July. We will be using Beanstack, an online program, to keep track of time read or activities done. This year we have a category for the “Littles,” children 0-4. This group will do simple activities such as singing, playing games, and reading, which are designed to help them develop a love of reading and a desire to learn how to read. School-age kids will read for minutes, which works for children of every reading level. Readers will earn incentives for every 100 minutes they read. Teens and adults will have opportunities to earn incentives and prizes, as well.
We are most excited by The Town of Fort Gibson partnering with the “Q” to generously sponsor our kickoff program, Friendly Farms Mobile Petting Zoo! The petting zoo will be at the library, Tuesday, May 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., so there is plenty of time to bring the kids. The petting zoo has a variety of animals such as rabbits, chickens, ducks, pot belly pigs, goats, and baby animals depending on the time of the year.
According to Friendly Farms, “All of our animals get along in a single corral for kids and adults to go into, interact with, feed and enjoy the farm experience.”
We have several weekly activities and special programs at the library this year. We are looking forward to a great summer. Don’t miss out on all the great opportunities we have available this year!
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.