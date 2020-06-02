What's New at the Q? Summer reading program kicks off

We are excited to welcome our patrons back this week. While we started with a soft opening yesterday, we are looking forward to the day when the library can return to a place to get together in order to meet the needs of our community once again. In the meantime, we will continue with precautions as long as necessary to protect our patrons and our staff. For the safety of our senior citizens and immunosuppressed patrons, we have reserved the first hour of the day, 9-10 a.m., for them.
This is usually the time we begin our summer reading program. This year the summer reading program will be different, and different is OK. We will try new things, but opportunities to keep reading and win prizes will still be a part of our program. Starting next week, June 9, we will give out our first grab-and-go bags for kids. We are setting aside two times on Tuesdays and Thursdays (10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.) to hand out the bags. We will start with the summer reading program’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” with the usual sign-up prizes for the first two weeks. Then on June 16, we will begin a weekly grab-and-go. The bags will have crafts, books and more.
When you imagine your own story, you may think of things such as dragons, knights in shining armor and princesses. We have plenty of books on this topic, especially dragons. “The Egg Box Dragon” by Richard Adams is a delightful story about a dragon made from an egg carton. Egg Box Dragon has a gift for finding lost items, even the diamond from the queen’s favorite crown. If you search the internet you can find a way to make your own egg box dragon. I found one at the following site: https://iheartcraftythings.com/egg-carton-dragon-craft.html.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
