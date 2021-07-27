What's New at the Q? Summer reading program nears end

The summer reading program, “Tails and Tales” will be coming to an end next week. “Grab and Go” activities will be available throughout the rest of this week. In celebration of the kids who participated, we are having a “Foam Party” today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids are encouraged to bring a towel, to wear clothing that parents don’t mind if they get wet, and to bring their own goggles if they have them. Some goggles will be available at check-in.
Kids will need to check-in inside the library to attend the party and to have their names put in the drawing for the 2nd and 3rd place prizes. Names will be drawn at the end of the party, and after party snacks will be provided. Since “Tails and Tales” will continue on Beanstack through Aug. 6, drawings for the Grand Prize will take place at the end of the day on Aug. 6 from the names of the kids who finished the 1,000 minutes on Beanstack.
Fort Gibson Schools will start on Aug. 12. This year, the “Q” will offer opportunities for kids who check out a book from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6 to put their names in a drawing for a backpack of supplies. The drawing will be held at the end of the day on Aug. 6. One backpack will be provided for a student from PreK-second, third-fifth, sixth-eighth and ninth-12th grades. Winners will be notified on Friday, and will be able to pick up their backpacks on the following Monday.
Enjoy the final weeks of summer and we’ll see you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.