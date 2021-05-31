“Tails and Tales” is building momentum at the “Q.” Our summer reading programs this year has three aspects: First, reading and recording minutes on Beanstack (eolsbeanstack.org) or on the Beanstack app for phones. Beanstack is a way to keep track of books and minutes read. Our summer program on Beanstack has three challenges: children, teens (middle school and up), and adults.
Second, prizes to be picked up at the library. Prizes and drawings are determined by minutes read. Parents can make one account for themselves and each child. For children and teens, a small prize is available for each 100 minutes that they read. Kids who reach the final goal of 1,000 minutes will have their names put in a drawing for a bigger prize and will have an opportunity to attend the final party. Adults are given prizes at 200, 600, and 1,000 minutes. Recording minutes started on May 15, and we already have adults who have finished the goal of reading 1,000 minutes this summer.
While 1,000 minutes may seem daunting, it is only about 20 minutes a day. Adults or teens can just write in the minutes they read, but a timer is available on the site to turn on when a child starts reading and turn off when they finish. That way a child can read five or 10 minutes at a time if 20 minutes is too long for them to sit and read. Reading for a few minutes every day will reduce “summer slide.”
Third, performers and programs. Several of our programs are virtual this year including Will Hill, American Indian Storyteller, who will do an interactive presentation online. Will’s presentation will start today and continue throughout the month of June. Visit our EOLS YouTube page or Facebook page (facebook.com/ftglibrary) for access to these virtual programs including the Virtual Pet Show. Grab and Go STEAM bags will be available every week on Tuesday through Saturday.
At 10 a.m. June 11, Brian Wendling, a juggler, will be our first in-person program. We originally planned to do the program outdoors at the library, but decided to move it indoors at the First United Methodist Church at 302 Beauregard St., in Fort Gibson.
The summer reading program is sponsored in part by the institute of Museum and Library Services, Oklahoma Department of Libraries, and Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
