What's New at the Q? Summer winding down

With summer coming to a close, we turn our attention back to school. During the week of July 31 through Aug. 7, we will be giving away one bag of books per child. Books will be sorted by early readers, elementary readers, middle school, and high school. At that time, each child will have an opportunity to sign up for the yearly backpack giveaway. There will be one backpack for PreK- second grade, third-fifth grade, sixth-eighth grade, and ninth-12th grade. Entries will be limited to one per child. Winners will be notified and backpacks ready by Aug. 10.
Getting ready for school the first time may bring anxiety to some children. We have a book for that! In Deborah Diesen’s, “The Pout-Pout Fish Goes to School,” Mr. Fish looks back at his first day of school, and he remembers being “…excited for his day…then he lost his way!” When Mr. Fish decides school is too hard, he wants to go home. Then he meets Miss Hewitt who shows him his way, and he says goodbye to his “doubt-doubt worry!”
In “Click, Clack, Quack to School!” by Doreen Cronin, Farmer Brown and his animals get an invitation to Farm Day at Dinkelmeyer Elementary School. The animals are excited, but Farmer Brown tells them there will be no stomping, snapping, hooting or hollering. The animals are less excited now, so they are very quiet and serious when they get to school. Just then, the bell rings for recess. Can you guess what happened next?
Would you ever consider taking a mouse to school? If you would, you should read Laura Numeroff’s, “If You Take a Mouse to School” first. Otherwise, your mouse may keep you busy all day doing things for him and helping clean up after him.
Today and Thursday are the final days for our summer grab-and-go bags.
Hope to see you soon!
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.